Norman H. Tadlock, Jr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS - Norman H Tadlock, Jr, 73, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 12, 2021.
Norman was born on November 4, 1948 to Norman H Tadlock, Sr. and Emma Turner Tadlock in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. After graduating from Camden County High School in 1967, he attended Chowan College where he played football until he was drafted to the U.S. Army and served as a combat medic in Vietnam. He spent two years in the military and then went on to obtain a degree in Business at East Carolina University.
In 1977, Norman wed Lynn Sawyer of Barco, NC and they moved to Great Falls, VA where they went on to have one daughter, Jessica Erin Tadlock (Beasley.) Norman worked for the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Bethesda, MD and retired from the Federal Government. After retiring, he moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to spend his time with family and friends.
Norman was an advocate for accessibility for people with mental and physical disabilities. He was passionate about music and enjoyed singing, writing songs, and playing the harmonica. He could be found at home with close friends playing music each Friday up until his final days. Norman was a proud loving father and grandfather.
Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman Sr. and Emma Tadlock. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Tadlock Beasley (Mike) and grandchildren, Aubrey and Aaron Beasley, Fairfax, VA; brothers, Robert Tadlock, Elizabeth City, NC; Keith Tadlock (Dianne) of Roxboro, NC; sister, Brenda Wilson (James) of Roxboro, NC; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday November 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Camden United Methodist Church, 197 North Carolina Hwy. 343 South, Camden, NC 27921. Reception to follow at the home of David Seymour.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
