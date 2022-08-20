Novella Rountree Spivey

Novella Elizabeth Rountree Spivey, 82, of Bosley Road, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Spivey was born on September 11, 1939, and was the daughter of the late G. Emory and Evelyn White Rountree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Doughtie Spivey; two grandchildren, Alexander and Ava Palamides; and by her sister, Nancy McMurdy (husband, Don, deceased). A homemaker and farmer's wife, she was a graduate of Meredith College and in earlier years taught elementary school in both the Suffolk, VA and Bertie County, NC school systems. Later she continued her service to schools and children by serving on the Gates County Board of Education. A faithful member of Damascus Christian Church, she had served for many years as the organist, as a Sunday School teacher, the director of the Youth Choir, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the Circle of Ruth Ladies Group. Surviving are her children and their families, Fred Allen Spivey (wife, Monica, and sons, Matthew and Luke) of Sunbury, Elizabeth Spivey Fry (husband, John, and children, Chris and Emma) of Holly Springs, and Melinda Kay Spivey-Palamides (husband, Timothy) of Towson, MD. Also surviving is her sister, Bessie Rountree Hinton (husband, Phil) of Sunbury; and other extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. in Damascus Christian Church Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Mark Wethington. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Damascus Christian Church, in care of Felton Outland, 1690 Hwy 158 E., Sunbury, NC 27979. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
