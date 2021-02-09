Odell Whitehurst 89 of Winfall, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Brian Center of Hertford, NC. Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Ellis Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Pastor Charles Eason officiating and Presiding Elder Fondella Leigh delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. ”Bulldog” leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Deborah Whitehurst of the home; one son, James Roscoe White (Ann) of Franklinton, NC; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a special niece, Kim Parker-Whidbee of Hertford, NC and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Whitehurst family.