Odesser Marsh
ELIZABETH CITY - Mother Odesser Marsh, 108, of Elizabeth City, NC, departed this life on Saturday October 16, 2021 at her residence.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mother Odesser's beautiful and long life will be remembered and live in the hearts of her God daughter, Lucinda Odessa Alston (Thomas) and God granddaughter Latonya of Sandford, NC; God daughter and care-giver Carolyn Blackwell of Elizabeth City, NC; a special neighbor, Mr. James White of Elizabeth City, NC, who ensured that she was safe and secure in her home at night prior to the assistance of her caregiver; and children of her first cousins, other relatives, neighbors and friends.
Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.