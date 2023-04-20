Ola Whedbee Banks

Ola Bogue Whedbee Banks, 97, of 121 Rabbits Trail, Elizabeth City, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, in her home. Born in Perquimans County, she was the daughter of the late Elsberry Riddick Whedbee and Annie Ola Bogue Whedbee and the wife of the late Allen Thompson “Tom” Banks, to whom she was married for 67 years. Ola was a member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, where she served in many leadership roles through the years. She was a homemaker and well-known for her cooking. She is survived by a daughter, Joyce B. Harris of Elizabeth City, and three sons, Allen T. Banks, Jr. (Mary) of Elizabeth City, Richard E. Banks (Joy) of Hertford, and Christopher B. Banks (Christy) of Hertford. Eight grandchildren: David Banks of Sophia, Tina Wooding (Jon) of Clayton, Rodney Harris (Lindsay) of Winterville, Troy Banks (Tiffany) of Morrisville, Angela Banks of Hertford, Samantha Banks of Hertford, Kathryn Banks of Elizabeth City, and Zac Banks of Charleston, SC. Nine great-grandchildren: Cameron Wooding, Leah Banks, Greyson Banks, Hayley Banks, Jaxon Wooding, Sutton Banks, Ryan Banks, Kyle Harris, and Raegan Harris. A special sister-in-law, Frances B. Winslow (Andrew) of Hertford. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Elizabeth Hollowell, Dorothy Matthews, Leah Harrell, Margaret Kowalsky, and Evelyn Banks. Her brothers: William Whedbee, Carlton Whedbee, Elsberry Whedbee, Jr., Luther Whedbee, and Thurman Whedbee. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the caregivers, who graciously cared for her, the medical staff of Margaret Zirpoli, and the Gentiva Hospice personnel. Services will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Renee Edwards and the Rev. Wayne Wood officiating. The burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Mount Hermon UMC, 683 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, in memory of Mrs. Banks. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, is serving the Banks family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
