Omega Clark Abbott

Omega Clark “OC” Abbott was born on June 1, 1930 to Aliene Pegram Abbott and Bryant Clifton Abbott in Vance County, NC. He graduated from Middleburg High School in Middleburg, NC in 1948 and went on to serve his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force as a Radio Operator Instructor. He graduated from North Carolina State University in Agricultural Education in 1957 where he played baseball. Mr. Abbott worked for the U. S. Soil and Water Conservation Service. He graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School in 1967 and began practicing law in Elizabeth City, NC which lasted for almost fifty years. A man of many interests, he served as Asst. Scout Master of Troop 158, coached baseball for many years in the Elizabeth City Teener League, taught Notary classes at College of the Albemarle, was an avid quail hunter, competitive skeet shooter, dog trainer, water fowler, and was a longtime member of the Wolfpack Club. He served as Sunday School Superintendent for Camden United Methodist Church and later attended Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. In 1979 OC was admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States. He also enjoyed reading, fishing, boating, playing penny poker, and eating ice cream. He is survived by his children, Gregory Clark Abbott (Elizabeth) of Monroe, UT, Hal Gilliam Abbott (Terri) of Garner, NC, Andrea Abbott Houghtaling (Michael) of Peachtree City, GA, Melissa Ferrell (Danny) of Currituck, NC, and a step-daughter, Kelly Archer of Chesapeake, VA; and a sister, Ferebee Allen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tara, Erin, Afton, Derek, Katie, James, Shannon, Scott, Jared, Aubrey, Michael, Claire, Lauren, Jesse, JD, Alexandra, Alyssa; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith Steltzner Abbott; his parents; sisters, Ann Pulley and Nell Vaughan; and grandson, Adam Clark Houghtaling. A private family memorial will be held. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Abbott family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
