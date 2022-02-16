Ora Jane Alligood

ELIZABETH CITY - Ora Jane Scruggs Alligood, age 79, of Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born in Chatham, VA on November 25, 1942 to the late Clinton Morris Scruggs and Ruth Louise East Scruggs and was the wife of Phillip Neal Alligood whom she married in 1967. She was the cafeteria manager for Mid Atlantic Christian University and a member of Towne South Church of Christ. Ora Jane attended school in Chatman, VA graduating in 1961. She graduated from Roanoke Bible College in 1965 and from Milligan College TN in 1966. She taught school, worked in food services, and assisted in family weekend ministries.
In addition to Phillip, her husband of fifty-four years, Mrs. Alligood is survived by her daughter, Lisa Alligood Bennett (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA; her son, Neal Owen Alligood (Laura) of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Macy and Madison Bennett; and her sister, Grace Scruggs Lewis of Chatham, VA.
A Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mid Atlantic Christian University, Al Blanton Chapel, officiated by Minister Bill Griffin. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Alligood family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
