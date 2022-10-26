Othus Mansfield

Othus C. Mansfield
HERTFORD - Othus Calvin "Buddy" Mansfield, 96, of 663 W. Bear Swamp Road, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home.
Mr. Mansfield was born in Perquimans County on April 8, 1926, and was the son of the late Freeman Noah and Margaret Elizabeth Barber Mansfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Emma Katherine Sydnor Mansfield and Viola Ella Kline Mansfield; a daughter, Bonnie Jean Windsor; step-children, Betty, Patricia, Beverly, Barbara, Joan, Dee Dee, and Joe; sisters, Rachel Mulick, Irene Hurdle, and Willie Mae Shannon; and by his twin brother, Odus Mansfield.
Raised in Hertford, he grew up in the fellowship of Great Hope Baptist Church. An Army veteran, following his military service he had worked as a meat selector with Safeway Foods in Maryland where he retired after more than 35 years of employment. In 2007 he returned to his native Perquimans County to live with his daughter and son-in-law for his remaining years. Among his many enjoyments in life, he especially loved watching sports.
Surviving is his daughter, Billie Lynn Harley (husband, Patrick); a son-in-law, Neal Windsor; two step-sons, Charlie and Jimmy Clark; two brothers, C.T. and John Mansfield; three grandchildren, Lisa Windsor Wolfrum (husband, David), Dawn Harley Smith, and Jennifer Harley Tharp (husband, Brian); four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Dr. John Pond. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. Inurnment will be in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 1507 N. Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
