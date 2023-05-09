Otis F. Strother, III eighty-four, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 at ECU Health Greenville with his family at his bedside. The family appreciated all your texts, phone calls and prayers. Mr. Strother is survived by his wife of almost sixty-two years, Shelby Sheffield Strother, his two sons, Eric and Kevin (Jeanne) Strother, four grandchildren, John, Teddy and Anthony Allen and Mary Monica Palmer. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Johnny and Maeve Allen. He is also survived by several cousins. Otis Strother, a resident of Edenton, North Carolina graduated from East Carolina University, Appalachian State University and UNC-Chapel Hill. While a student at ECU, he served as chair of the Men’s Judiciary, and President of the Student Government Association. He was also a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, which he enjoyed interacting with for many years after graduation. Otis retired as a band director after a thirty-two-year career, with the last twenty in Edenton at John A. Holmes High School. He was instrumental in organizing the highly successful Peanut Festival which supports the band programs and continues today. During his teaching career, he was invited to become a member of the American School Band Directors Association. He was awarded the outstanding district band director award. Otis’s band was the first band to be invited to march in the Disney World parade in the early 70’s. His bands have led the Inaugural Governor’s Parade in Raleigh, as well as represent the state of North Carolina in the American Legion National Convention Parade in Baltimore, MD. An Eagle Scout, he had leadership roles in scouting after moving to Edenton in 1974. Otis has received the scouting Spoke Award and the District Distinguished Service Award. As a Jaycee, he received the Distinguished Service Award and the Faith in God Award. Otis is past president of the Chowan Arts Council. He also served as treasurer of the CAC. An active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edenton, he has served as an Elder and a faithful member of the choir. During his many years of teaching, he touched the lives of hundreds of students. One of his greatest joys was watching his students progress and enjoy music.
