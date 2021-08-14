Ms. Pamela Edith Bryant Beamon of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2021 at her son’s residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa Sylvester Bryant. Along with her parents she was proceeded in death by her daughter Candace Leigh Beamon. Pam was employed at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, North Carolina as a Registered Nurse. Celebration of Life Services will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Word of Life Reconciliation Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Pastor Ronnie Riddick, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Dove Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services. Pam leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Kiara Hunt and one son, Christopher (Shantel) Bryant both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Makayla and Tracie Bryant and D’Quan Prebble, Jr. all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; three brothers, Rodney (Katrina) Bryant of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Larry Bryant of Anchorage, Alaska and Wilson Bryant of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; two Fur “Cat” Babies, Phineas and Pepper and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Beamon family.
