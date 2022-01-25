Pamela Lassiter

Pamela S. Lassiter
HERTFORD - Pamela Nathan Sawyer Lassiter, 73, of 200 Sunset Drive, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach, VA.
Mrs. Lassiter, a lifelong resident of Hertford, was born on January 29, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Nathan and Geneva Smith Landing Sawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Alice Davis and Ann Jordan.
A homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Ray Lassiter; their sons, Randy Lassiter (wife, Judy) of Ponte Vedra, FL and Eddie Nathan Lassiter (wife, Robin) of Sunbury, OH; a sister, Katherine Chesson of Edenton; and five grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Chris, Josh, and Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Gene Tyson with a family eulogy given by Allen Lassiter. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m., and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society, or online at www.cancer.org .
