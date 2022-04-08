Mrs. Pamela Louise Wilson, 72 of Moyock, NC entered eternal rest on April 3, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, Va. She was born on March 18, 1950 in Norfolk, Va. to the late Carl E. Wilson, Sr. and Katherine Wilson. She was predeceased by her father; grandson, Christopher; and great-granddaughter, Madison. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, N.C. Interment will be in the Moyock Memorial Cemetery, Moyock, NC. A public walk-through viewing will be 1 hour prion to the start of services. Masks will be required for the service. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Glendall A. Wilson, Sr.; 4 children, Kimberly "Lynn" Long (David), Tina A. Perry (Billy), Glendall A. Wilson, Jr. (Lauren), and Laurie L. Edwards (Joseph); her mother, Katherine Wilson; 2 sisters, Denise Lawrence (Jim) and Debbie Brinn; 2 brothers, Carl Wilson, Jr. and Johnny Wilson; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins. By Beach River Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.