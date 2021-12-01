Pamela Stallings

Pamela D. Stallings
ELIZABETH CITY - Pamela Darlene Stallings, 54, of 1092 Lynn Drive, died Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Hospital.
Pam was born in Pasquotank County on November 1, 1967. For many years she worked with the Environmental Protection Agency in Raleigh, and later after moving back home, worked in both the Lab and Medical Records Department at Albemarle Hospital. She was raised in the fellowship of Newland United Methodist Church where she continued to be a member.
Preceded in death by her mother, Janet Carol Weeks Stallings, and an infant sister, Anita Carol Stallings, she is survived by her father, W. Ben Stallings (wife, Nell) of Gatesville; two sisters, her twin Patricia S. Bradway (husband, David) and Sherri S. Whitehurst (husband, Hersey) both of Elizabeth City; and her brother, Kenneth P. Stallings (wife, Debbie) of Shiloh.
Also surviving are special friends and caregivers, Pat and Mike Woods and their family, Johnathan, Michael, and Cringle.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Newland United Methodist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer and the Rev. Wade Bennett. A private burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.