Pastor Franklin L. Griffin, Jr., 82 of Elizabeth City, NC, answered the master's call peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the sanctuary of Greater Welch's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tyner, NC with Rev. Dr. John R. Shannon, Officiating and Elder Glenn Sawyer, Eulogist. Entombment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. All clergy are asked to wear a robe and/or clergy attire. He served as Pastor for nearly 40 years at Greater Welch's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tyner, NC. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Rev. Carolyn V. Griffin, of the home; one daughter, Alesia "Lisa" Banks (Carray) of Virginia Beach, VA; three sons, Kermit Griffin (Glenda) of Chesapeake, VA, Delmonte "Monte" Griffin (Cheryl) and Steve Griffin (Phyllis) both of Elizabeth City; NC; one sister, Fannie Griffin Williams (Linwood Sr) of Elizabeth City North Carolina; six brothers, Elijah Griffin Sr. (Betty J) of Moyock, North Carolina, Marvin L. Griffin (Rev. Catherine) Elizabeth City, NC, James Griffin (Mary) of Elizabeth City, NC, Willie Griffin (Michelle) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Reginald M. Griffin Sr. (Carol) of Elizabeth City, NC and Michael G. Griffin (Gwendolyn) of Portsmouth, VA; eight grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted with dignity, compassion and care to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.