Patricia Bell

Patricia Ann Redding Bell, 74, of Camden, NC was raised to heaven on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1946 in Norfolk, VA to the late William Frank Redding and Patricia Agnes Lannigan Redding and was the wife of Jesse Robert Bell, Jr. She was a restaurant manager and a devout member of South Mills Church of Christ. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a loyal friend loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Jones (Kenneth) of Camden, NC, and Tracie Babcock of Shiloh, NC; four grandchildren, Jason (Lauren), Cassi (Russell), Anna, and Frank; two step-grandchildren, Luke and Travis; two great grandchildren, Lylah and Archer; and three step-great grandchildren, Ryry, Autumn, and Elias. She joins her siblings Deborah Mathis and Frank Redding, Jr in heaven. Our family will miss her famous biscuits and gravy and watching her play bumper cars with her scooter. “The Look” aka “The Bug Eye” she would give when someone was acting up will never be forgotten and will always keep the family in check. The legacy of her faith and devotion to the Church will carry on for generations to come. She truly did walk with Jesus and set a loving example to us all. She saw each new day as a blessing and cherished every friend and family member in her life. Her spirit shines brighter than ever now, and we will keep her light in our hearts forever. We all know that Pat aka Patsy Ann aka Mom aka Gma aka Memaw is sprinting to the pew to listen to hymns sung by the choir, followed by 5 hours of watching cooking shows, capped off with reruns of NCIS and watching Gene Watson at the Grand Ole Opry. All Kim hopes is that she found someone to run to the store not once, not twice, but at least three times a day. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at South Mills Church of Christ with Pastor Ron Stuart officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the great grandchildren’s college fund in c/o Kimberly Jones, 203 Smith Drive, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, NC is assisting the Bell family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.