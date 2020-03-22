Patricia McPherson
ELIZABETH CITY - Patricia Dare McPherson, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. A native of Belvidere in Perquimans County, she was born September 14, 1940 to the late Virginius Dare "Bill" Powers and Mildred Mizzell Powers and was the wife of the late Joseph Lee McPherson. She worked in food service with the public schools and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints. She was a loving and much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Joanna Forbes (Dempsey) of Shiloh; sons, Lee McPherson (Gloria) of Camden and Preston Earl McPherson of Elizabeth City; a sister, Judith Wooten (Hank) of Elizabeth City; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Anita Kennedy and Patricia Faye McPherson; a son, Phillip Keith McPherson; two sisters, Mary Inez Sawyer and Sandra "Bunch" Kline; and three brothers, Donald "Buddy" Powers, Melvin "Tommy" Powers and Joseph "Frank" Powers.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the McPherson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.