Patricia Mills

GRANDY - Patricia (Pat) C. Mills passed away on June 28, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born in Schenectady, NY on December 10, 1933, and was the youngest of four daughters, to the late Alphonse and Katherine (Murphy) Boisvert.
Pat was an amazing wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She had a quick wit, loved baking, and creative writing. She retired after working thirty-three years in civil service and then in retirement spent decades volunteering in her community of Grandy, NC with her husband, Nat. She was a wonderful woman that will be missed and always cherished by her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty-two years, Herman "Nat" Mills; a son, Mark Borkowski; and stepdaughter Julie Reeves (Danny). Pat is survived by her children, Michael Borkowski (Jean), Matthew Borkowski (Helen Ortel), Katherine Verell (David), and a stepson Donald Mills (Annette); multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, with Pastor Rob Robinson and Pastor Glenn McCrainie officiating.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Mills family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 6480 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, NC 27939.
