...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Patricia (Pat) Kalil Bastek, 81 of Hertford, NC passed away on November 6, 2022 in Raleigh, NC. Patricia was born and raised in New London, CT and received her nursing degree from St Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester, MA. She married Robert Bastek and embarked on a life as a Coast Guard family living on both sides of the country before landing in Virginia Beach, VA. Pat worked at Virginia Beach General Hospital for 21 years before retiring. Upon retirement she and Bob moved to Hertford, NC. Pat was very active in every community she lived in, volunteering in her churches, schools and sports clubs. In Hertford, she volunteered her time at the Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels. Pat was a master quilter having taken it up just before retirement. She made many beautiful quilts for family and friends. She participated in three quilt guilds in the Hertford area. Her other hobbies were cross stitch, knitting, painting and ceramics and she was exceptional at them all. She was also an avid baseball fan and lifelong New York Yankees fan. Pat was married to Robert (Bob) Bastek for 60 years. She is survived by her husband Bob, her children Maribeth Giangiuli, Robert Bastek, Jr (Lisa), Maureen Shaieb (Mark), and Patrick Bastek (Tara). Her ten grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie, Jacob and Sydney Giangiuli, Carley and Cassidy Bastek, Zachary and Kylie Shaieb and Paige and Claire Bastek. Her two sisters Maureen Olson, and Freddi Carroll (Dean). She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mary Kalil. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Feeding America or the American Heart Association.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.