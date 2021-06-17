Patricia “Tinnie” Murden Mitchell 69 departed from this earthly life on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Sentra Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC. Celebration of life will be Saturday June 19, 2021 at St. Stephen MissionaryBaptist Church at 1:00. Visitation will be Friday June 18, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Family will be receiving family and friends at 240 North River Rd Camden, NC.
