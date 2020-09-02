Patricia Ann Mitchell Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Patricia Ann Mitchell Williams 80 of 1559 Millpond Road Elizabeth City, N. C. Newland Section entered from Labor to Reward on Tuesday August 25 2020 on U. S. 17 South, Windfall, N. C.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday September 5th at 10:00 A. M. in Westlawn Cemetery Elizabeth City N. C. by Elder S. B. Watts.
Condolences may be made to the family and service details may be found at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com.