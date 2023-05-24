...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Patrick Joseph “Pat” McDonagh, 67, of Asheville, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at Care Partners Hospice in Asheville. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Edith McKeever McDonagh of Asheville , and the late John Thomas McDonagh. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Matthew McDonagh, and a nephew, Michael Baron McDonagh. In addition to his Mother, he is survived by two brothers, Jack McDonagh and Barry (Myra) McDonagh, a sister Casey McDonagh Braddock (Bob), and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a happy go lucky person, he would always meet you with a smile and always had a story to tell. He had an excellent sense of humor he inherited from his father. Pat enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and spending time at the Arboretum. To his Mom’s delight, Pat even enjoyed shopping with her. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Adrian Porras officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Episcopal Churchyard. Friends will be received and the Rosary recited from 5 to 6 P.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
