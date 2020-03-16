Patsy Humphlett White
ELIZABETH CITY - Patsy Humphlett White, 78, of 2356 Delia Drive, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. White was born in Pasquotank County on December 6, 1941, was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Humphlett, Sr. and Gladys Winslow Humphlett, and grew up with her brother in the Winfall community of Perquimans County. A homemaker, she was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne White, Sr.; and by her brother, Walter Lee Humphlett, Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Laure Ann Matthews of Newport Richey, FL; three sons, Jerry Wayne White, Jr. and wife, Lois, of Elizabeth City, Charles Franklin White of Glen Allen, VA, and Marvin Douglas White and wife, Meghan, of Ahoskie; seven grandchildren, Katie Myrick, Jason White, Daniel Jay White, Nathan Matthews, Luke Matthews, Reese White, and Mara White; and ten great-grandchildren, Sophia White, Stella, Hudson, Lincoln, and Lorelei Myrick, Alyssa White, Charles Jay White, Wyatt and Austin Matthews, and Rylan Prescott.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in The Carpenter's Shop, 903 South Catherine Creek Road, Ahoskie, and will be conducted by Pastor Wallace Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1601 N. Road Street, Suite B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
