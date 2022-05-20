Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service. A man of exceptional grace, kindness, and humility, Paul placed his faith in Christ and lived out that faith through involvement in choir, Cursillo, the vestry, and other ministries at Christ Episcopal Church and Church of the Redeemer. He was also a member of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow, the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists, and Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International. Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his two daughters: Brigid Stevenson Jenkins and husband, Lenny, of New Brunswick, NJ, and Shelley Stevenson Hill and husband, Barry, of Camp Hill, PA; three sons: Nicholas Shawn Stevenson and wife, Paula, of Elizabeth City, NC, John Thomas (Jack) Stevenson III of Greensboro, NC, and Paul Lindsay Stevenson and wife, Marina, of Elizabeth City, NC; and ten grandchildren: Matthew and wife, Jamie, Joshua, Paul, Will, and Daniel Stevenson, and Rena Stevenson Bonn and husband, Andy, Michaela and Thomas Jenkins, and Jonathan and Jenna Hill. He was pre-deceased by his brothers: John Thomas Stevenson, Jr. and Richard Shaw Stevenson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Church of the Redeemer on 207 Highway 343 South, Camden, NC, 27921. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, immediately following the funeral service in the parish hall of the church, and during other times at their residence on 1012 Rivershore Road. Graveside internment in the Old Hollywood Cemetery will follow the reception. Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Redeemer or to the Society of Anglican Missionaries and Senders at PO Box 399, Ambridge, PA, 15003. Twiford Funeral Home at 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC, 27909 is serving the Stevenson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.