Paul Cauley

Paul Scott Cauley
ELIZABETH CITY - Paul Scott Cauley, 67, of 201 Powers Drive, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Cauley was born in Alma, GA on January 1, 1953, and was the son of Judith Lee Temple Cauley of Elizabeth City and the late Earnest Scott Cauley, Jr. A member of Berea Baptist Church, he was an avid fan of both the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching wrestling. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Michael Cauley, Sr.
Surviving along with his mother are his three brothers, Ronnie Louis Cauley, Sr., Dwight Allen Cauley, and Ronnie Louis Cauley, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a. m. in Berea Baptist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Jason Wise. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
