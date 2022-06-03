Paul E. Grandy, Sr. of Harbinger, NC died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Poplar Branch, NC to the late Bryan Grandy and Mamie Ferebee Grandy, he was the widower of Helen Ann Holmes Grandy to whom he was married for fifty-six years. Owner of the Stop Quick in Nags Head, Paul loved saltwater surf fishing at Penney’s Hill in Corova where he participated in many fishing tournaments. He also had a special love for drag racing and continued to compete this year. A people person who never met a stranger, he enjoyed gardening, flowers, and country music. He is survived by four children, Terri Trahan and husband, Randy of Chesapeake, VA, Paul Grandy, Jr. and husband, John of Kill Devil Hills, Tommy Grandy of Jarvisburg, and John Grandy of Kill Devil Hills; eight siblings, Frank (Judy), Margaret (Don) Spence, Betty Stone, Clinton (Adora), Jo (Carroll) Wallace, Pat (Fred) Davis, Mary (Greg) Schwarga, and Charlie (Donna); four grandchildren, Craig, Chesney, Amy and Trevor; two great-grandchildren, Allison and Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Melvin and Arlene. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service. Burial will be in Hampton Cemetery in Water Lily, NC. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Grandy family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.