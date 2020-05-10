Paul Marius Eisenhardt
ELIZABETH CITY - Paul Marius Eisenhardt, age 52, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Florida on November 11, 1967 to Waldemar Eisenhardt, and the late Anita Sue Belton Forbes and the late George H. Forbes (step-father). He was the husband of Candy Best Wimbley Eisenhardt. He was a Chief Merchant Marine Engineer who worked on tug boats. He enjoyed fishing, working his yard. traveling and music; but his passion was cooking. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed greatly.
In addition to Candy, his wife of 30 years, he is survived by 3 daughters, Jordan Eisenhardt, Summer Eisenhardt and Lexus Eisenhardt; six grandchildren; sisters, Mary Forbes, Angie Hunt and Gabrielle Eisenhardt; a brother, George H. Forbes III. He was preceded in death by a son, Henry Wimbley and a sister, Stephanie Hammond.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.