Paul Spruill

Paul Cecel Spruill
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Paul Cecel Spruill will be Saturday January 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at United House of Prayer for all People on Southern Ave. Visitation will be Friday January 21, 2022 at Stallings Funeral Home from 4 to 6 pm.
Paul is the son of the late Joseph and Rubell Spruill Sr. Paul is a member of United House of Prayer Church, he is a Elder and Young People Pastor, very active in the church. Paul is Preceded in death by Peter Craig Spruill twin brother and Steve Spruill. He leaves to cherish his memories one god daughter, Brooklyn Thomas; two sisters, Sandra Gibson and Joanna Simmons(Melvin); two aunts, Annie B. Williams and Shirley Sancrey; and a host of other family and friends.