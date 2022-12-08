Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 6, 1948, in Norwich, CT to the late Alfred Bibeault and Isabelle LaVigne Bibeault Tarr and was the husband of Brigitte Braun Green Bibeault. Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 and was employed at Electric Boat/General Dynamics for thirty-five years. He held the position of Nuclear Ships Superintendent. He lived most of his life in CT and RI before moving to NC in 2004. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Paul Bibeault (Ellen) of Euclid, OH, and, Kyle Bibeault (Lorrie) of Perry, OH; three stepchildren, William Malone of VA, Romaine Camera of NC, and Dawn Roberts of ME; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a step-son, Robert Camera. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bibeault family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
