Paul Ward, Jr.

Paul H. "Bobby" Ward, Jr.
TYNER - Paul Hoytt "Bobby" Ward, Jr., 79, of 435 Sign Pine Road, died Monday, September 21, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Ward was a lifelong resident of Chowan County, born in Portsmouth, VA on August 7, 1941 to the late Paul H. Ward, Sr. and Elsie Eason "Peggy" Ward. A former self-employed truck driver, he later retired from Estes Express Lines. He was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and its Carey Evans Sunday School Class, and had served in the North Carolina National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in June of 2008 by his wife, Mary Phthisic Ward.
Surviving are his daughter, Leah Frances Ward of the home; his son, Paul Hoytt Ward, III and wife, Pam, of Edenton; and two grandchildren, Grace Marie Ward and Benjamin Paul Ward.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Piney Woods Friends Cemetery and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic no formal visitation is planned, however the family will visit with friends at the Outdoor Pavilion of Piney Woods Friends Meeting immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932, or for cemetery maintenance at Piney Wood Friends Meeting, in care of Johnny Winslow, 949 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC 27919.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.