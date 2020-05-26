Paula Dail

Paula Lisa Walls Dail

FARMVILLE - Paula Lisa Walls Dail, 63, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services were held Sunday at 3 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family received friends prior to the service from 2-3 PM at the funeral home.

Paula was the proud owner of Myrtle's House of Beauty.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Jones; father, Gerald Walls; stepfather, Paul Jones; and nephew, Clayton McGowan.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Dail; daughters, Holly Braddy of Washington and Priscilla Minton of Chocowinity; son, Frank Branson Dail of Farmville; grandchildren, Bailey James, London James, Carrington James, Brooklyn Minton, Stayton Minton, Samantha Minton, Alex Graves, Conner Gurganus, Tanner Gurganus, Emi Gurganus, Olivia Braddy, and Ivy Braddy ; 2 sisters, Pandora Williams and husband, Allen, of Greenville and Tina Haddock and husband, Dennis, of Farmville; and brother, Paul Jones, Jr., of Chocowinity.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

