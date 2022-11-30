...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger. Survivors include her husband, Garland H. "Gary" Dunstan, Jr of the residence and a sister, Susan Pulling Bottoms of Norfolk. She was "Momma" to Chelsea Moriah of Temecula, CA, Spencer M. Dunstan of Kill Devil Hills, Bridget S. Dunstan of Greenville, Amanda L. Dunstan of Colington, Suzi D. Aycock of Dallas TX, and Jennifer Ann Dunstan of Dallas TX. She was "Glammy" to Corbyn Tallcott, Meadow Aycock, Bishop Aycock, Wren West, and Callum Dunstan. Paula is also survived and loved by many extended family members, and also the many friends all over the world that she easily met while leaving her imprint. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 3, at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 W Kitty Hawk Road in Kitty Hawk NC. A video presentation and reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. A celebration of Paula will take place in the Spring at the Soundside Pierhouse. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
