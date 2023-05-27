...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Paula Wright Lipman, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 21, 1946 to the late Dr. Charles Newbold Wright and Pauline Coleman Wright. Paula was a devoted homemaker, dedicating her life to caring for her family. She had a passion for Collies and Shelties and worked closely with Northern Virginia Sheltie Rescue for many years. In her early years, Paula spent her summers in Southern Shores and developed a real love for the ocean. She attended Chatham Hall Prep School from 1960 to 1964 before earning her bachelor’s degree from Goucher College in 1968. She became a member of the Episcopalian community while at Chatham Hall and found great comfort in her faith. She loved music, especially classical music, played piano from an early age, and was a member of the Chatham Hall Choir. While living in New York City in the 1980’s, she did volunteer work for the New York City Police Foundation. In the 2000’s she was a member of a citizens group in Lower Currituck advocating for fairer treatment for landowners. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery, 197 Church Road, Harbinger, NC 27941 with the Rev. David Cenci officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Lipman Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
