Paulette Crum Pipkin

Paulette Ann Crum Pipkin, 59, of Hertford, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 in her home. Born in Sandusky, OH on July 19, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Richard John Crum and Rose Marie Huber Crum. A sweet woman with a heart of gold, she loved Jesus and helping others in anyway she could. As a talented seamstress, she loved to sew and was very creative. She was a Marine Corps veteran. Surviving are her daughter, Rachel Farmer (husband, Robert); her son, David Pipkin; a sister, Laura Waythomas; four brothers, Richard, Timothy, Michael, and Christopher Crum; and two grandchildren, Mae and Bodhi Farmer. A private service will be held at a later date. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
