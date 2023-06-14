Paulette Freeman Williams

Paulette F. Williams passed away quietly in Virginia Beach, June 10, 2023. She was 75. Paulette was born in Elizabeth City, NC. She enjoyed a happy childhood in Aydlett, NC. A great cook, Paulette worked in the family's Sligo, NC restaurant. Later, she gained employment with the Currituck County Public Schools preparing meals in the cafeteria at Currituck County High School. More recently, Paulette enjoyed her customers at several local businesses including Food Lion, the Sanderling Resort, Pine Island, and 7-Eleven. Outside of work, Mrs. Williams shared her time actively with the Girl Scouts and her church. Paulette Williams is survived by her husband of nearly eight years, Dalton Williams, Jr. of the Poplar Branch home; her two daughters, Earleen Guard Williams and Annette Guard Williams; four grandchildren, Krystal Hamilton, Tracie Williams, Misty Alonso, and Margie Williams; four great-grandchildren (plus one on the way);her brother Donald Freeman; and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Powells Point Christian Church Friday June 16, 2023 at noon. The viewing will be held two hours prior at 10 am. Pastor Vincent Rodkey will officiate. The burial will be private. The family gratefully suggests that memorial donations in Paulette's name be donated to Powells Point Christian Church. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
