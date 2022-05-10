Pearl Farless Berryman

Pearl Mae Farless Berryman, 94, of the 4100 block of Virginia Road, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Edenton Primetime. Mrs. Berryman was born in Chowan County on October 9, 1927, and was the daughter of the late William Timothy and Nellie Perry Farless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Mavor Berryman; brothers, William Jr., her twin, Earl Ray, and Graham Farless; and by a sister, Virginia Williams. A wife and homemaker, she was a loving grandmother who helped care for many children in her family. As long as health permitted, she was a faithful member of Warwick Baptist Church and its Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. Surviving are her children, Ronald M. Berryman (wife, Cheri) of Powhatan, VA, Gregory Berryman (wife, Doris) of Hobbsville, James Simpson (wife, Joanne) of Chesapeake, VA, and Linda B. Swisher (husband, Earl) of Edenton; three sisters, Helen Brickhouse of Edenton, Hazel Thomas of Candler and Bettye J. Moore of Williamston; and a brother, Roland Farless of Edenton. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Lori Goodwin (Kevin) and Rana Layton (Chris) both of Edenton, Drew Berryman of Powhatan, Nathan Berryman (Karen) of Sunbury, Matt Berryman (Patrice) of Hobbsville, Marty Potts (Nikki) of New Hope, Joey Potts (Jessica) of Hertford, Karen Carter (Travis) of West Point, VA and Steven Simpson of Columbus, OH; and 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 11th, at 3:00 p.m. on the family plot at Warwick Baptist Church, 4314 Virginia Road, Hobbsville, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Kip Vinson. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service. It was her wish that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory be directed to Warwick Baptist Church, in care of Cindy Harrell, 433 Gliden Road, Hobbsville, NC 27946. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.