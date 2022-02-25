Pearl White

ELIZABETH CITY - Pearl Vanessa Lee White, 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this life on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, Camden, NC with Elder Glenn Sawyer, Officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Masks are required.
She leaves to cherish her memories one loving sister, Rosa White; and four beautiful children, Tavori Fletcher, Telenha Baisley (Mario) Tashara Baisley, and Telayia Baisley-Brown (Jamaal); one God daughter, Victoria Etheridge. She also leaves behind her three sisters-in-law, Airbell, Ethel, Margarette; the father of her children and good friend, Phillip Baisley; nine grandchildren, Sharoyia, Travari, Ta'Leah, Janai, Tamari, Andrew, Tariq, Markel and Maleah; two extended grandchildren, Derianah and Tanyia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
