Pecolia Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Pecolia Harris entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Viewing will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pecolia Harris leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Jollifer Harris; two daughters, Gloria Jackson (Lonnie) and Belivine Harris; six sons, Thaddeus Perkins, Jollifer Harris Jr. (Cynthia), Carmichael Harris (Pamela), Anthony Harris, Bervin Harris (Jackie) and Darryl Harris; sister, Edith Woodley; brother, Leeotus Brooks; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Harris family.