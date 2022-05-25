Peggy Bradley, 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Pasquotank Co., NC to the late Earl Cox and Katherine White Ellis. Mrs. Bradley had a successful career. She began her career as a Paralegal for a Durham County law firm. She was one of the first female deputies hired under Sheriff Allen in Durham County, and retired as a Lieutenant at Duke Public Safety. Mrs. Bradley was the first female president of NCLEO Association. She was also a Magistrate for Pasquotank County and retired there. Mrs. Bradley is survived by her husband, Furman Bradley; daughter, Gail Bradley; son, Steven Bradley (Kristie); grandchildren, Alissa Bradley, Aaron Bradley, Kenneth Bradley; brothers, Ray Cox (Judy), Charles Brannon (Deborah); nephews, Billy Ray Cox (Jennifer), Patrick Brannon; and nieces, Gina Bainbridge, Krissy Buchanan. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th at City Road Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Sylvia Ball officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to City Road Methodist Church: 511 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
