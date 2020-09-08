Peggy M. Gay
ELIZABETH CITY - Peggy Mae Gay, age 72, of Lobell Lane, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, September 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 1, 1947 to the late James E. Forbes and Laura Lacy Forbes and was the wife of Michael Gay. She was a graduate of Elizabeth City State University and worked as a youth counselor in state government. She was a member of Faith Assembly Church, enjoyed gardening and loved working with children. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to Michael, her husband of seventeen years, she is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Bradley and husband David of Moyock; two sons, Warren Williams, Jr. and wife Melody of Hertford and Terry Williams of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren, Brittany Stuhaug, Caitlin Revels and Sarah Bradley; one great grandchild, Emily Stuhaug; and three sisters, Janet Woods of VA, Laura Staley of FL, and Darla Forbes of VA. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Forbes.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Faith Assembly Church, officiated by Janet Wood. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gay family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .