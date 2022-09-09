Peggy Goodwin Dees, 84, of 1511 Paradise Road, died early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Dees was born in Chowan County on September 13, 1937, and was the daughter of the late George Hoskin and Edith Emminizer Goodwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lester Arvel Dees, DVM; by a son, Scott Alan Dees; and by a brother, Willard "Buddy" Goodwin. A retired Certified Dietary Manager in area nursing homes and long term care facilities, she had also worked in that capacity at both Chowan and Albemarle Hospitals. Raised in the fellowship of Macedonia Baptist Church, she was a longtime member of Edenton Baptist Church. Surviving are two daughters, Lorri Dees Kirby (Alvin) of Owensboro, KY and Cheryl Greene Eason (Calvin) of Sunbury; a son, Robert Louis Greene, Jr. (Nancy) of Suffolk, VA; a sister, Frances Ann Langston (John Robert, deceased) of Gates; a brother, Howard Goodwin (Lucy) of Edenton; five grandchildren, Heather Cartwright (Tony), Bryan Cooper, Daniel Greene (Ashley), Shawn Greene, and Elizabeth Baker; and four great-grandchildren, David, Jonathan, Payten, and Payson Greene. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. The burial will be private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfhc.com.
