Percy Leon Daniels, 89 of Camden, NC exchanged time for eternity as he received his Heavenly wings on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Wanda Daniels of the home; sons, Bishop Arnold Earl Sykes, Sr., (Doris) of Elizabeth City, NC, Aulander Liverman (Kim) of Manteo, NC, Wayne Lee (Nikki) of Charlotte, NC, Henrique Parker (Krystal) of Hampton, VA, Melvin Burton (Marissa) of Camden, NC, Cpt. Randall Burton (Bonney) of Fayetteville, NC and Zalavon White of Tennessee; 35 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Sarah McPhall of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Daniels family.
