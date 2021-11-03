Percy Mallory, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Percy Mallory will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Visitation will be Friday November 5, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
Percy Mallory, Sr. was born March 19, 1956 in Perquimans County to Mary Mallory and the late William L. Mallory. He departed this early life on Thursday October 28, 2021 at his residence.
Percy began his career at McPherson auto parts as a tire specialist in 1978, then with Colony Tire from 1997 till his retirement in 2017.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother; Mary Mallory; his loving wife of forty four years, Louise Mallory; his three children, Lakeyshia Mallory, Percy Mallory Jr (Maretta) and Maurice Mallory (Tashara); seven sisters Hazel (James) Felton, Elaine (Earl) Dance, Pearl (Melvin) James, Armecia (John) Forman, Narissa (Percy) Wilson, Fanny (Benny) Watts, Alice Dance; five brothers Rick (Minnie) Mallory, Steve Mallory, Idell Mallory, Dimpsy Mallory and Kyle (Laura) Mallory; sister-in-law Mary Davis; 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers William Mallory and Carlton Mallory.