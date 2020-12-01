Percy Eugene Talkington
ELIZABETH CITY - Percy Eugene Talkington, age 89, of Alton St., Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC. Born in Smithfield, WV on April 11, 1931 to the late Percy Dorman Talkington and Donah Hayes Talkington, he was the husband of Nancy Box Talkington for sixty-nine years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Coast Guard and was a member of the Chief Petty Officers Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jill Boyer of Elizabeth City; a son, Terrell Talkington (Terry) of WV; a sister, Martha Jane Graff of OR; a brother, William Talkington of WV; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Talkington family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.