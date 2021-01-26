Peter C. Thorell

Peter Carl Thorell, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Pete battled Alzheimer’s for several years and we are grateful he passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family. Pete was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Maryland and Southeastern Pennsylvania. He graduated from Conestoga High School where sports were always a major part of his life. He excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. It was through his high school football coach that he found his way to play at East Carolina University.Pete attended ECU before returning to Pennsylvania to help his brother run the family business. In July 1965 he married Linda Gaskill of Elizabeth City, NC. When the family business closed, Pete returned to college and pursued a teaching degree. He especially loved being a football and baseball coach and a mentor to his students and athletes at both Camden High School and Great Valley High School. In addition to Linda, Pete leaves behind his sons, Carl (Peyton) and Chandon; his two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katherine; his brother, Michael (Bonnie) and sister, Judy (Charlie). He was predeceased by a son, William, and his parents, Carl and Anne. Pete and his positivity and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family, friends and countless former students and athletes. A very special thank you to Lance Trafton and Dennis Dance for their loving care of Pete. While Pete and his family would love a gathering of friends and family, no services will be held at this time. His family hopes to hold a memorial service at a later date and you are encouraged to share your memories here until then. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Pete’s memory to Camden High School Athletics, 103 US158, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Thorell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
