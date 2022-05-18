HERTFORD - Peter N. LeRoy, 83, of 148 Pine Street, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mr. LeRoy was born in Rochester, NY on March 3, 1939, and was the son of the late Norris E. and Ruth Brown LeRoy. In 1963 he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from New York State University in Geneseo, NY and later with a Master's degree from the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. Following over 30 years of combined service in the Virginia Community College System, he retired as coordinator of counseling from Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake, VA. A veteran, he had served in the Coast Guard Reserve.
Other enjoyments and service to the community included having served on the Advisory Board at Vidant Chowan Hospital, as Vice Chair on the Board of Trustees of the Perquimans County Library, and as a board member with the Snug Harbor Property Owner's Association where he had served as president.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Carol T. LeRoy; two sons, David LeRoy (Bryan Moore) of Norfolk, VA and Jeff LeRoy (Darcus) of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter, Lisa Proctor (Dwayne) of Hertford; a brother, Richard LeRoy of Rochester; four grandchildren, Kenny, Kayla, Tori, and Addison; five great-grandchildren, Blakely, Parker, Paxton, Jackson, and Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews, and special extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perquimans County Library, 514 S. Church Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
