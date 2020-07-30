Peter Williams
HERTFORD - Peter Hersey Johnson Williams, 63, of Hertford, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Born in Oakland, CA, on July 19, 1957, he was the son of Shirley Anne Williams of Elizabeth City and the late Hersey Johnson Williams. A journalist, Peter began his career shortly after graduating from Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
As an award winning writer and news editor, he had served in that capacity with different newspapers in many cities including The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City, and newspapers in Fort Pierce, FL, Gastonia, Mount Airy, New Bern, Washington, Rockingham, Clarksdale, MS, and finally in Hertford with the Perquimans Weekly.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dianna Jean Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
His mother wishes to express her deep appreciation to Charles Langston and Guy Simmons, and to his many other dear friends, for all the support and kindness shown during his time of need.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.milllerfhc.com.