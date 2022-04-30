Philip L. Winslow

Philip Leigh "Phil" Winslow, 79, of 1823 Belvidere Road, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was surrounded by family. Mr. Winslow was born in Perquimans County on April 30, 1942, and was the son of the late Walter Clinton Winslow and Erma Frances Chappell Winslow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Faye Rogerson Winslow, a son, Roger Lee Winslow, and by a brother, Jarvis Clinton Winslow. A graduate of Whaleyville High School, he retired as a branch manager from Helena Agri-Enterprises following over 25 years of employment. An active member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon and in numerous capacities, he also enjoyed Christian service through the NC Baptist Men (now Baptist on Mission). Surviving is his wife of 13 years, Kaye Chappell Harrell Winslow; seven children, Allen Winslow of Suffolk, VA, Eddie Fowler (Edna) of Hertford, William Fowler (Tara) of Cofield, Daniel Fowler (Jennifer) of Roanoke Rapids, Taylor Harrell (Stephanie) of Suffolk, Gary Harrell (Tammy) of Rocky Mount, and Angela Futrell (Ryan Oldham) of Winfall; a daughter-in-law, Jane Winslow of Cebu City, the Philippines; two brothers, Ted Winslow (Brenda) of Windsor and Marvin Winslow (Cheryl) of Suffolk; a sister-in-law, Louise Winslow, also of Suffolk; 15 grandchildren, Candace, Amber, Austin, Logan, Gates, Mason, Gavin, Amy, Casey, Sheppard, Maggie, Dylan, Breton, Lachlan, and Scarlette; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastors E.Lee Penwell and Tom Holland. Burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Baptist on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512, or to Baptist Children's Home of NC, 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360, or to Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, in care of Bettye Winslow, 866 Hickory Cross Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
