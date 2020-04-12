Philip Hayden Wanzer, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Philip Hayden Wanzer, Jr. 72, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a long illness at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wanzer was born in Durham County, attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he played football. He received a BS degree in Psychology from Appalachian State University. In addition, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from East Tennessee State University as a Dental Lab Technician. He traveled to Belize on Dental Missions, was a realtor in Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks of NC and enjoyed photography. His love for God, his wife, children, grandchildren, and family and friends was evident to all.
Mr. Wanzer was preceded in death by his father, Philip H. Wanzer, Sr. and mother, Macon L. Wanzer.
Mr. Wanzer is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Mills Wanzer; son, James P. Wanzer; daughters, Shannon W. Somers, Kimberly W. Blackburn and husband Rick, Courtney W. Pharr and husband Stephen; brothers, George M. Wanzer and Sidney S. Wanzer, and 10 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.