...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Phillip A. Reed, 68, passed away at home May 10, 2023 with family members were at his side. Devoted husband to Angela; Loving father to Nalani (Ken), Kathryn (Adam), Kristal (Ashton), Lynn, Tonya, and Jennifer; Grandfather (PePe) to Jessica, Matthew, Ivy, Jenason, Janie, Adam Jr, Xavier, Elma, Kayleigh, and Amiyah; Great-Grandfather to baby Diane. Also, the much-loved brother of William (Bill) Reed of Elizabeth City, NC and Carol Hinchliffe of Bullhead City, AZ. Born and raised in New Bedford MA, Phil enlisted in the U.S. Navy and honorably served from 1974 to 1994 retiring as a Chief Petty Officer from Naval Station Northwest, Chesapeake, VA. He and his family then became residents of Elizabeth City, NC where he later worked as a city employee until his final retirement in 2017. He loved hosting family barbeques and holiday gatherings where he could master his techniques of being a bit of a trickster and practical joker on various members of the family and attending friends. His motto was "If you didn't enjoy yourself, it was your own fault". He also enjoyed a bit of fishing and an occasional round of golf, but mainly devoted most of his time to family and friends. Best described as an ultimate family man, proud military man and all-round "good man" to all he came in contact with. Per his wishes, no services will be held and the immediate family will hold a remembrance gathering in the near future. In lieu of flowers or donations the family respectfully requests that all friends and shipmates of Phil take a moment to also celebrate their individual time spent with him during this joyous journey of his. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Reed family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
