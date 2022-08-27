Phillip Edward Riggins, 53, a longtime resident of Moyock, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Marie Zakowski. Phillip was a hard worker, who enjoyed life, family and many friends. He was a kind person who brightened the lives of others. The people who knew him best, were better off for having known him. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Wanda M. Riggins; his mother, Shirley W. Shannon and her husband William; his father, Charles M. Riggins, Sr. and his wife Juanita; his brother, Charles M. Riggins, Jr. and his wife Cheryl; two step children, Kathie Elmy and her husband Santos and William Berger and wife Michelle; two step brothers, Michael Nolan and wife Elizabeth and Paul J. Nolan and wife April; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com “ I finished the race, I have kept the faith…” II Timothy 4:7
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.